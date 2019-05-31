Mich. Justices Say County Retirees Don't Get Lifetime Benefits

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has found that a class of about 1,600 retired workers of a Detroit-area county weren't entitled to vested, unchanged health care benefits for their whole lives, ruling that they weren't explicitly promised those lifetime benefits by their union contracts. In a split decision, a majority of the state high court justices on Thursday reversed an appellate court ruling that the group of Macomb County retirees were entitled to unaltered health benefits for life under the terms of their various collective bargaining agreements. The majority said those CBAs can't grant the retirees a right to vested benefits for...

