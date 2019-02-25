Fortnite Creator Wants 'Running Man' Dance Suit Tossed

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The creator of the video game Fortnite has asked a Maryland federal court to toss a suit brought by two former college basketball players over the popular “running man” dance, saying that the players cannot impose “unprecedented liability” based on rights that they do not hold. In February, Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens, two former University of Maryland players who set off a viral craze when they performed the dance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016, accused Epic Games Inc. of profiting from their "fame, creativity and hard work” by allowing Fortnite players to perform the same move in the...

