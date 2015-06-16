Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Premera Blue Cross Floats $32M Deal In Data Breach Row

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Premera Blue Cross customers and employees asked an Oregon federal court Thursday for preliminary approval of a $32 million settlement that would resolve consolidated litigation stemming from a 2015 data breach that affected roughly 10.6 million people.

The proposed deal would see the insurer pay $32 million to cover cash payments and credit monitoring and insurance for claimants and invest at least $42 million in bolstering its information security practices over the next three years, the proposed class said.

"The proposed settlement agreement is an outstanding result, reached through numerous arm's-length negotiations after heavily contested litigation by experienced and well-informed counsel,"...

Date Filed

June 16, 2015

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other Contract Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 16, 2015

