Design Firm Beats Age Bias Suit in 11th Circ.

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday declined to revive a proposed collective action alleging that an architecture firm used layoffs as an excuse to purge older workers, citing the company's "legitimate and uncontradicted reasons" for nixing the workers behind the suit while keeping on others.

Lamenting that slowing business may have forced RS&H Inc. to fire workers "who, under better economic conditions, might all continue to be employed," the panel said the company was within its rights to fire the accusers, who RS&H said were less skilled or had drawn more complaints than the workers it kept.

"While plaintiffs may disagree...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

July 23, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

