Conn. Justices Say $5.7M Med Mal Verdict Should Be Slashed

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Friday that a $5.7 million jury verdict in a medical malpractice suit accusing a hospital of causing a patient's death included a $4.5 million spousal award that was excessive because it substantially exceeded the $1.2 million award for wrongful death. In a unanimous ruling, the state's highest court reversed the denial of a post-trial bid to reduce the verdict in a suit accusing Hartford Hospital of failing to utilize "epicardial wires" that had been set up for potential postoperative complications for patient William Ashmore following a routine, elective heart surgery, which caused Ashmore's death in 2011....

