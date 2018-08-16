Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

11th Circ. Upholds NetJets Win in Muslim Pilot's Bias Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday refused to revive a former NetJets pilot's suit alleging he was placed on administrative leave and ultimately fired because he was Pakistani and Muslim, finding the pilot didn't show his firing stemmed from discrimination.

The three-judge panel said in its opinion the district court had correctly granted summary judgment to NetJets Aviation Inc. in Ameer Siddiqui's suit alleging discrimination and retaliation. The pilot's claims didn't hold up under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision in McDonnell Douglas v. Green, the panel found.

Under the framework, a worker must first make an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

August 16, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular