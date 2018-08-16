11th Circ. Upholds NetJets Win in Muslim Pilot's Bias Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday refused to revive a former NetJets pilot's suit alleging he was placed on administrative leave and ultimately fired because he was Pakistani and Muslim, finding the pilot didn't show his firing stemmed from discrimination. The three-judge panel said in its opinion the district court had correctly granted summary judgment to NetJets Aviation Inc. in Ameer Siddiqui's suit alleging discrimination and retaliation. The pilot's claims didn't hold up under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision in McDonnell Douglas v. Green, the panel found. Under the framework, a worker must first make an...

