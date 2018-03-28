PwC Can Recoup Payments Made For Worker's Medical Bills

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Friday said PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and its health and welfare benefits plan can be reimbursed for payments made to cover the medical bills of a worker who had been injured in a motor vehicle accident and then won a settlement in a personal injury suit. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden granted PwC's motion for summary judgment in its Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming Arthur Mayer should have to repay it the just over $44,000 the company said it spent on his medical bills since he received $250,000 in the settlement of his lawsuit....

