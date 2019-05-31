Guaidó Aims To Settle $150B In Venezuelan Debt

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is looking to restructure some $150 billion in "legacy debt" incurred under former president Hugo Chávez and current president Nicolás Maduro, as a means of luring foreign investors back so the country can recover from its economic disaster. Guaidó has enlisted the help of debt restructuring specialist Lee C. Buchheit, a former partner with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, as it looks to tackle the massive debt held by a variety of creditors, including the holders of billions of dollars' worth of sovereign bonds and arbitral awards issued to investors after their assets in the...

