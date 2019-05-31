NY Diamond Merchant Cops To $4.9M Bank Leumi Fraud

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Diamond merchant Alain Spira admitted to a $4.9 million bank fraud on Friday, telling a Manhattan federal judge he lied to Bank Leumi USA about the strength of his business, A.S. Diamonds Inc., to access credit. Spira, 51, faces a theoretical maximum sentence of 30 years in prison at his scheduled Oct. 29 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who accepted his guilty plea. Sentencing guidelines in a plea agreement contemplate a prison term in the range of 4 1/2 years and a potentially stiff fine. Spira said Friday that in 2014, he lied to the bank about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS