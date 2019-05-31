Watchdog Report Finds Overcrowding At Border Patrol Center

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of adult migrants were found packed in standing-room-only conditions at a Border Patrol processing center in El Paso, Texas, some of whom had been held in the temporary facilities for weeks on end, a government watchdog revealed on Friday following a surprise visit to the facility. In a new report, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged the department to act fast to resolve the "dangerous overcrowding" at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center, after the watchdog office discovered the facility was holding, at one point, seven times more people than its maximum...

