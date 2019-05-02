Exxon Investors Push To Merge Suits Over Climate Change

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An ExxonMobil Corp. shareholder asked a Texas federal court Friday to combine his suit with that of another stockholder who is accusing the oil company's executives of lying to the public about how it considered climate change in its business decisions. Investor Samuel Montini also urged the court to name his attorneys at Johnson Fistel LLP lead counsel in the derivative suit, and to appoint him lead plaintiff over Sarah Von Colditz, who brought her derivative action on the same day as Montini in early May. Montini argued that the two suits present the same issues and each bring claims on behalf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS