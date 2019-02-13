Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Claims Rep For J&J Talc Supplier Survives Removal Bids

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday knocked down a flurry of bids to unseat the future claims representative from Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP nominated by Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc., rejecting accusations there were conflicts of interest disqualifying him from the role.

In a letter to the debtor, the objectors and other parties to the case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the insurers opposing his appointment in spite of the court's earlier ruling appointing him had added nothing of import to the discussion surrounding James L. Patton Jr.’s qualification to serve as the future...

