IP Hires: Armstrong Teasdale, Dilworth Paxson, Greenberg

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In this week's round of intellectual property attorney moves, Armstrong Teasdale adds a patent litigator in Philadelphia, Dilworth Paxson adds a partner to service pharmaceutical and biotech clientele and Greenberg Traurig hires a patent litigator who has represented major technology clients. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Armstrong Teasdale Grabs Ex-Dilworth Paxson IP Atty In Philly Mark W. Halderman A patent litigator from Dilworth Paxson LLP followed the former chair of that firm's patent practice to Armstrong Teasdale LLP's new Philadelphia office, his new firm said Tuesday. Mark W. Halderman said the opportunity to keep working with Edward "Ted"...

