Challenge To Cherokee Elections Tossed Again

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has once again dismissed a suit from a woman challenging a Cherokee Nation determination that she is ineligible to run for office, finding that she lacked Article III standing to bring her suit. U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan on Friday said Rhonda Leona Brown Fleming — a descendant of people who were previously enslaved by the Cherokee Nation — had not shown she had suffered an actual injury from being deemed ineligible to run for tribal chief in elections that were held June 1. Fleming was seeking to halt those elections until the court could rule...

