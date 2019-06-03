Chinese Ceramic Tile Imports May Harm US Producers: ITC

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission has preliminarily found a reasonable indication that ceramic tile imports from China are damaging U.S. industry, according to a Federal Register notice published Monday. The preliminary findings, dated last Wednesday, greenlight U.S. Department of Commerce probes into the extent to which the Chinese ceramic tiles are being imported below fair value and by how much, if at all, the imports are being unfairly subsidized. The ITC first announced its determination on May 24, when the agency unveiled a unanimous vote to continue probes into the imports. “As a result of the commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department...

