Duke Energy Accused Of Denying Workers' Banked Sick Time

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy has been slapped with a proposed class action claiming the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Tennessee age discrimination law when it decided to stop honoring sick leave accumulated by workers who thought they had hundreds of hours in the bank. A group of Duke Energy workers and a retiree claimed in a Friday complaint filed in Tennessee federal court that the company flouted ERISA by denying them sick leave they had built up. Each of the workers had hundreds of hours banked, but the energy giant told their union local during the latest round of...

