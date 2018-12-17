Weitz & Luxenberg Urges 2nd Circ. To Toss Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Weitz & Luxenberg PC on Friday urged the Second Circuit to back the dismissal of a Nevada woman's suit contending the firm bungled claims that breast implants made by Bristol-Myers exposed her to toxic chemicals, hoping the appeals court will agree that the woman waited too long to file the present case. The Southern District of New York correctly determined that Beverly J. Ezra filed the suit past the statute of limitations for bringing breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims against Weitz & Luxenberg, the firm argued in a brief on Friday. In New York state,...

