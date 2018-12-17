Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Weitz & Luxenberg Urges 2nd Circ. To Toss Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Weitz & Luxenberg PC on Friday urged the Second Circuit to back the dismissal of a Nevada woman's suit contending the firm bungled claims that breast implants made by Bristol-Myers exposed her to toxic chemicals, hoping the appeals court will agree that the woman waited too long to file the present case.

The Southern District of New York correctly determined that Beverly J. Ezra filed the suit past the statute of limitations for bringing breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims against Weitz & Luxenberg, the firm argued in a brief on Friday.

In New York state,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 CONTRACT-Other Contract Action

Date Filed

December 17, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular