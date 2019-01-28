Justices Deny Martoma's Appeal Of Insider Trading Conviction

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, dealing him yet another defeat in his bid to reverse his insider trading conviction. Martoma had asked the high court in January to take a look at the Second Circuit’s decision to uphold his 2014 conviction for trading on insider clinical trial information, arguing that it broke from the Supreme Court’s holding that what an insider gets from tipping someone, not just his intentions toward that person, are key to proving the crime. According to Martoma, the Second Circuit has used...

