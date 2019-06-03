Flower Co. Starts Ch. 11 With $220M Debt, Plans All-Asset Sale

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Wilted by changing markets and an “improvident” expansion, flower delivery company FTD and 14 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court early Monday with over $220 million in debt and plans to break up and sell the enterprise. An initial bankruptcy declaration filed by Scott Levin, FTD Companies Inc.’s president and CEO, said the company entered into a series of asset sale agreements in recent days in anticipation of a sale under a bidder-to-beat “stalking horse” process. The company, which traces its roots to the 1910 launch of a nonprofit “flowers-by-wire” telegraph network, blamed many of its troubles on failures...

