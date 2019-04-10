Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Refuses 'Blocking Patent' Rule Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a challenge by Allergan Inc. and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to the “blocking patent” doctrine, leaving in place a Federal Circuit ruling that invalidated their patents covering the dry-eye medication Restasis.

As is customary, the high court offered no explanation for its decision to deny the petition filed in April by Allergan and the tribe, which had urged the justices to take on their appeal of the Federal Circuit’s decision to find the patents invalid as obvious, handing a victory for generic-drug makers planning to produce their own versions of Restasis....

The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

April 10, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

