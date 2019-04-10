Supreme Court Refuses 'Blocking Patent' Rule Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a challenge by Allergan Inc. and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to the “blocking patent” doctrine, leaving in place a Federal Circuit ruling that invalidated their patents covering the dry-eye medication Restasis. As is customary, the high court offered no explanation for its decision to deny the petition filed in April by Allergan and the tribe, which had urged the justices to take on their appeal of the Federal Circuit’s decision to find the patents invalid as obvious, handing a victory for generic-drug makers planning to produce their own versions of Restasis....

