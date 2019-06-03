NJ Apartment Complex In New Providence Sells For $59M

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A garden-style apartment complex with 232 units located in New Providence, New Jersey, traded hands Monday in a $58.5 million deal, according to real estate broker Gebroe-Hammer Associates, the arranger of the deal. Gebroe did not disclose the identity of the buyer and seller for the New Providence Gardens property, merely stating they were an out-of-state institutional entity and private investment group, respectively. Located in New Jersey’s Union County, the New Providence Gardens consists of 164 one-bedroom and 68 two-bedroom units. The property opened in 1951 and is in close proximity to major highways, in addition to transit options that provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS