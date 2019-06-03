Fusion Files For Ch. 11 Following 'Overly Aggressive' Mergers

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Cloud computing services provider Fusion Connect Inc. filed for Chapter 11 on Monday in New York bankruptcy court with roughly $691 million in debt, with plans to sell itself off to the highest bidder or let its creditors take over in a $300 million debt-for-equity swap. In a first day declaration, Fusion’s CFO Keith Soldan said the company was brought down by a pair of mergers completed roughly a year ago, which forced the company to take on $680 million in debt but ultimately failed to produce the savings and sales boosts Fusion had hoped for. Soldan said Fusion has reached...

