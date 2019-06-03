Ex-NJ Judge Can't Get Pension After Teen Sex Conviction

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday backed eliminating the retirement benefits for a former state judge who used his judiciary-issued laptop to access and store thousands of images of child pornography and to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage boy in Russia, leading to a federal prison sentence. Saying his misconduct “tarnished the image and integrity of the judiciary of this state,” the appellate panel upheld a decision to completely forfeit the pension of ex-Superior Court Judge Stephen W. Thompson, who was found guilty at a 2005 jury trial of sexual exploitation of a minor and not guilty...

