Philip Morris Wants Court To Overturn $7M Smoker's Verdict

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Tobacco giant Philip Morris asked a Florida appeals court Tuesday to overturn a $7.1 million jury award to the widower of a smoker, arguing that the trial court should not have let his fraud claims proceed. Philip Morris USA Inc. attorney Scott Chesin of Mayer Brown LLP told a Fourth District Court of Appeal panel that the single factual allegation underlying the fraud claims was that the company labeled cigarettes “light” and thus insinuated that they were safer. But Philip Morris included a message on every pack after 2003 explaining that there is no such thing as a safe cigarette and that...

