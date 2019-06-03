High Court Wants SG's Take On Texas-NM Water Clash

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked for the U.S. solicitor general's opinion about whether New Mexico should be able to reduce the amount of Pecos River water delivered to Texas based on how much evaporated in storage at a reservoir. A "river master" responsible for refereeing Pecos River water disputes in September said New Mexico may deduct from its delivery obligations some of the water that evaporated from Brantley Reservoir in 2015. But Texas has asked the justices to review that decision, arguing that New Mexico never properly requested the recalculation and that the river master didn't have authority to...

