Feds Can Help Grow Rural Broadband, Cable Group Tells FTC

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Despite robust broadband service around the country generally, Washington could take some concrete steps to facilitate delivery in rural areas where service is still lacking, a trade group for small internet service providers told the Federal Trade Commission on Friday. ACA Connects explained in comments to the FTC that U.S. broadband markets have been working favorably for consumers, and investment in broadband markets continues to grow, although some government intervention may be necessary to remove barriers to network deployment, including by facilitating pole attachments and access to rights-of-way. And in rural markets where locations are not served, the government should subsidize...

