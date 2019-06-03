Chase Bank Hit With Credit Card Interest Class Action

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Holders of Chase Bank USA NA credit cards slapped the financial institution with a potential class action Monday in Delaware federal court, alleging that the company improperly charges interest on purchases that are paid in full in breach of its cardholder agreements. In the suit, named plaintiff Kira Young claims that because Chase Bank uses deceptive and confusing language in its cardholder agreement, credit card users incur interest on purchases during the contractual grace period when they pay off their card balance before the monthly due date. The complaint alleges that both the cardholder agreement and monthly billing statements assure users that if they...

