Black & Decker Trade Dress Suit Is Unfixable, Toolmaker Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Two years after an Illinois federal judge wiped out a $54 million trade dress infringement verdict won by Black & Decker Corp. over lookalike power tools, Positec USA Inc. wants the case tossed entirely, asking the court to reject the company's attempt to achieve a "virtual monopoly" on having yellow and black on any product.

In its claim that Positec's "sunburst"-style packaging for tools infringes its unregistered trade dress, Black & Decker relies on a misplaced theory that its "family" of trademarks extends to the packaging of any products, not just tools, China-based Positec said in a motion for summary judgment...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

830(Patent)

Judge

Date Filed

August 10, 2011

