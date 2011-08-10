Black & Decker Trade Dress Suit Is Unfixable, Toolmaker Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Two years after an Illinois federal judge wiped out a $54 million trade dress infringement verdict won by Black & Decker Corp. over lookalike power tools, Positec USA Inc. wants the case tossed entirely, asking the court to reject the company's attempt to achieve a "virtual monopoly" on having yellow and black on any product. In its claim that Positec's "sunburst"-style packaging for tools infringes its unregistered trade dress, Black & Decker relies on a misplaced theory that its "family" of trademarks extends to the packaging of any products, not just tools, China-based Positec said in a motion for summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS