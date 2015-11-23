Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

RBS Loan Officers Launch 2nd Class Cert. Bid In OT Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- RBS Citizens Bank NA loan officers took a second shot at certifying their proposed class action alleging they were stiffed on overtime pay, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday that they have evidence the financial giant knew about an “unwritten” policy calling for unpaid off-the-clock work.

In a certification brief, the loan officers pointed to time sheets and testimony showing management’s alleged failure to enforce an “official set” of overtime policies while carrying out a “sham” overtime preapproval process and ignoring off-the-clock work. The filing follows a December Third Circuit decision vacating certification of the case, in which the appeals court...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Date Filed

November 23, 2015

Law Firms

