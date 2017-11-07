Activision Says Humvee Lawsuit Is 'Attack' On Free Speech

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard is asking a judge to toss out a trademark lawsuit filed over the appearance of Humvees in “Call of Duty” video games, calling the suit an “attack on the First Amendment” that would give the automaker a “stranglehold” on stories about warfare. Pushing to end a case filed in 2017 by AM General over the famous truck’s presence in the military video games, Activision said that trademark lawsuits over works of fiction are “dangerous under any circumstance,” and that the current case was “particularly egregious.” “The claims in this case … involve a U.S. military vehicle paid for by...

