Drugmakers Want AGs' Generics Price-Fixing Claims Tossed

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies including Actavis, Teva and Mylan have asked a Pennsylvania federal court to dismiss state law claims by 47 state attorneys general against them in multidistrict litigation accusing them of price-fixing generic drugs. The bid for dismissal filed Friday takes aim at claims by the states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, for a variety of reasons having to do with their individual laws and state allowances. “Some state laws, for example, do not permit the state attorney general to sue on behalf of state governmental entities,” the drug companies said. “To the extent these states seek such relief, they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS