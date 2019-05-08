$27.5M Judgment Can't Be Enforced, ConocoPhillips Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips has urged a Texas federal court to toss a suit to enforce a $27.5 million Indonesian judgment issued following a dispute over an oil rig management contract, saying it didn't sign the underlying contract and that the dispute should have gone to arbitration. ConocoPhillips Co. told the court on Friday that it is not the entity that owes under the judgment issued to Prawito Tien, who was acting as the proxy of PT Saptasarana Personaprima, the company that signed the contract with Gulf Resources (Ramba) Ltd. While Ramba was owned by ConocoPhillips Indonesia Holding Ltd., that's a separate corporate entity,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS