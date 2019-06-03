EEOC Judge Nixes Class In Race Bias Suit Against FAA

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- An Equal Employment Opportunity Commission judge has decertified a decades-old class action alleging the Federal Aviation Administration discriminated against African Americans in hiring and promotions, saying the workers' evidence of bias departs from EEOC standards "and, to some extent, common sense." Judge Justin Evans on Friday granted the FAA's motion to break up the class, saying the workers' evidence of bias doesn't pass muster. Not only does their analysis of FAA data offer scant evidence for the claim it gave black applicants short shrift for promotions and hiring, their methodology produced misleading results, Judge Evans said. "Therefore, I find that class...

