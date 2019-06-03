UK Watchdog Mulling New Rules For Tech Mergers

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition authority said Monday it is looking to refresh its strategy for reviewing mergers within the digital sector, including dominant tech platforms such as Amazon and Google, and is asking interested parties to weigh in. "These guidelines have not been updated since 2010 and there has been substantial evolution and growth in digital markets since this time," Andrea Coscelli, the chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, said in a speech Monday. "The call for views seeks input on specific areas which could be updated to reflect the lessons of the most recent economic literature, as well as...

