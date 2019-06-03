Facebook Can't Shake DC's Suit Over Data Harvesting Scandal

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge has refused to free Facebook from a lawsuit brought by the district's attorney general in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, finding that the substantial revenue that Facebook reaps from D.C. residents' personal data was enough to bring the company under the court's umbrella. Facebook moved in February to either ax or put on hold Attorney General Karl A. Racine's suit, which alleges that the social media giant's lax oversight and misleading policies exposed users' data to a range of abuses, including the unauthorized sharing of millions of users' data with Cambridge Analytica. The...

