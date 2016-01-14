Realtors' Antitrust Deal Can't Be Enforced, Judge Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge recommended Friday that two real estate associations’ motion to enforce a settlement with a rival be denied, saying that district courts don’t have the authority to enforce the settlement and even if they did, there's not enough evidence to show the settlement was breached. The North San Diego County Association of Realtors and Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors had inked a deal with The San Diego Association of Realtors to end an antitrust suit, but the two brokers recently accused the SDAR of breaching the settlement and filed a motion with the court to enforce the deal....

