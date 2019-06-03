Ill. Passes $40B Budget, $45B Capital Plan, Doubling Gas Tax

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Illinois lawmakers passed an avalanche of tax-related legislation to help fund a nearly $40 billion balanced operating budget as well as a $45 billion infrastructure package, paid for in part by doubling the state's gas tax. Illinois state lawmakers passed all of the priorities of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Above, Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference in January. (AP) In a close to the legislative session that some described as unprecedented, the General Assembly passed all of the priorities of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, with the gas tax increase and a large expansion of gambling in the state, including...

