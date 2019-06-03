Quest Diagnostics Says Breach Hit 11.9 Million Patients

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients had their Social Security numbers, banking information and medical data exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Monday. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Quest said that a billing collections vendor, American Medical Collection Agency, informed it on May 14 that AMCA had spotted "potential unauthorized activity" on its web payment page. The unauthorized user had access to credit card numbers, bank account information, "medical information" and other sensitive data, including Social Security numbers, between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019, according to the regulatory filing. No laboratory test...

