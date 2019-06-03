Hospital Must Face Suit For Using Recalled Medtronic Device

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court has reinstated claims in a suit alleging a recalled Medtronic device was improperly implanted in a patient's spine, rejecting a hospital's argument that the patient's medical expert failed to adequately explain how its alleged negligence caused the patient's injuries. In a published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Twelfth District on Friday unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in a suit accusing it of replacing the battery in patient Bennie Grismore's Medtronic Inc. spinal stimulator in February 2015 with one that had been recalled the...

