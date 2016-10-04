Monsanto Looks To Nix $80M Loss In 1st Fed. Roundup Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Monsanto urged a California federal judge Friday to toss a unanimous jury verdict that found the agrochemical giant liable for failing to warn that its popular Roundup weedkiller could cause cancer and awarded over $80 million in damages in the first federal bellwether trial. Monsanto and its parent company Bayer AG asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to either enter a judgment for Monsanto on all claims or hold a new trial, after a jury found in March that exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing 70-year-old Ed Hardeman's aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The jury found the company liable on a...

