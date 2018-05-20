Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

PPG Industries To Pay Investors $25M For Accounting Error

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- PPG Industries has agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims it deceived investors by overstating certain financial results that the company alleges were the result of a minor accounting error, according to California federal court filings.

The Pennsylvania-based paint company won't admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal, which covers anyone who bought PPG stock from January 2017 to May 2018, according to a Sunday filing urging U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to approve the proposed settlement.

It's estimated that the average recovery per share will be around $0.34, court documents indicate. The lead plaintiff counsel is expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 20, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular