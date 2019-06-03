NJ Atty Disciplined For Saying Prosecutor Is 'In My Pocket'

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's highest court has ordered an attorney be admonished after he said inside a courtroom during a recess in a domestic violence case that a local prosecutor was "in my pocket" and that "he does what I ask he does." The New Jersey Supreme Court did not go as far as the censure that a split state Disciplinary Review Board recommended in November for William F. Laufer, finding only that the attorney violated the state Rules of Professional Conduct by engaging in "conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice," according to the May 28 order. The high court dismissed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS