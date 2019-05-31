UnitedHealth Asks Justices To Hear Offsetting Method Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eighth Circuit ruling that plan documents don't allow the insurer to offset overpayments to providers across health plans, saying there is an important circuit split the justices should tackle. UnitedHealth on Thursday petitioned the high court to tackle a January decision in which the Eighth Circuit ruled that nothing in the plan documents authorized the insurer's practice of keeping payments from providers for services rendered under one plan to recoup what it believed to be overpayments for services they provided under another plan. The Eighth Circuit's conclusion, however, conflicts with...

