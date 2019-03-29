RAND Expert Testimony Not Needed In Trans Troop Ban Row

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government can't compel a Pittsburgh-based RAND Corp. researcher to testify in several lawsuits over the Trump administration's ban on transgender people in the military because her testimony is not necessary to examine or critique a 2016 report she did on the topic, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said RAND political scientist and researcher Agnes Gereben Schaefer does not have to testify about the report she authored on the effects and feasibility of permitting transgender people to serve openly in the military, which had been cited by former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS