RAND Expert Testimony Not Needed In Trans Troop Ban Row

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government can't compel a Pittsburgh-based RAND Corp. researcher to testify in several lawsuits over the Trump administration's ban on transgender people in the military because her testimony is not necessary to examine or critique a 2016 report she did on the topic, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said RAND political scientist and researcher Agnes Gereben Schaefer does not have to testify about the report she authored on the effects and feasibility of permitting transgender people to serve openly in the military, which had been cited by former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter...

The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

March 29, 2019

