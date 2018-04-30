Attorneys React To High Court's HHS Rulemaking Decision

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected efforts by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to avoid seeking public comment on a multibillion-dollar Medicare policy — a ruling that could reverberate across HHS’ vast agenda of policymaking. The decision directly applied to a process for calculating so-called disproportionate share hospital, or DSH, payments — which assist hospitals that treat relatively large numbers of low-income patients. But the ruling may also require more public input in other areas. Here, attorneys discuss how the decision in Azar v. Allina Health Services could affect the department and the Centers for Medicare &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS