DLA, Weil Steer $115M Real Capital Analytics PE Investment

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Real Capital Analytics Inc. locked in a $115 million investment Monday from Weil-led private equity firm Susquehanna Growth Equity LLC as the DLA Piper-guided real estate analytics and data provider buys back a stake in the company from the parent of the Daily Mail newspaper. RCA said Susquehanna's investment came in the form of a Series B equity fundraising and debt. The analytics company did not specify how large a stake Susquehanna took as a result of the investment, but noted that RCA founder Bob White and the company's employees will continue to hold a majority stake in the business....

