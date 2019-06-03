J&J Wanted To Overcome 'Opiophobia,' Okla. Judge Hears

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's corporate representative on Monday denied that marketing materials discussing "opiophobia" were meant to undermine doctors' caution when prescribing opioid painkillers during her third full day on the stand in Oklahoma's first-in-the-nation trial over corporate responsibility for the opioid crisis. Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, a regional business director for J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, spent the fifth day of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, again going back and forth with the state's attorney, Bradley Beckworth of Nix Patterson LLP. Much like in her preceding testimony before Judge Thad Balkman, who is presiding over the landmark bench trial, Deem-Eshleman was shown several internal...

