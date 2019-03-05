Hawaii Telecom Co. Asks DC Circ. To Rethink FCC Decision

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Hawaii-based telecom carrier Sandwich Isles Communications asked the D.C. Circuit Monday for an en banc rehearing of the court's decision that the company was one day too late to ask for a review of a Federal Communications Commission ruling in a subsidy dispute. A three-judge panel had last month dismissed arguments from Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. that the 60-day deadline for challenging a disfavorable agency decision should have been been extended due to the government shutdown in January, finding instead that the court had no authority to hear the case due to the missed March 4 appeal deadline. In its request for...

