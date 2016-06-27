DOI Escapes Insurer's $20M Tribal Loan Guarantee Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday gutted litigation accusing the U.S. Department of the Interior and several officials of improperly rejecting an insurer's $20 million claim for losses under a tribal company's guaranteed loan, upholding only a contract allegation against the agency secretary. U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett cut the DOI and two officials from Great American Life Insurance Co.'s suit accusing the department of arbitrarily canceling the guarantee on a loan from the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe's community development enterprise, leaving only Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to face the litigation. That's the outcome the DOI had requested, arguing in...

