Keurig Sold Arsenic-Laced Bottled Water, Drinkers Say

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. misled the public by not disclosing that some of its bottled water had unsafe levels of arsenic even after two U.S. Food and Drug Administration warnings about the product, according to a lawsuit in California federal court.

Consumer John Pels alleges that Keurig sold its Penafiel brand of bottled water for years with levels of arsenic above the legal limit while misleading the public about its safety, according to the proposed class action. Keurig only admitted the problem with Penafiel, bottled in Mexico, following an April Consumer Reports story that detailed the allegations, according to the suit...

Case Information

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

